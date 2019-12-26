|
|
SHELBY- Donna Rose Costner, age 72, died, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain. Born in Greeley Colorado on January 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Ira Ray and Mary Jane Hamlet Nixon. Donna was a former member of Christopher Road Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed giving to charities. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband Joe Costner; a son, Patrick Costner; and three brothers.
Donna is survived by a son, Christopher Costner of Shelby; a brother, Nick Nixon of Alaska; a sister, Dora Bryan of Virginia; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dale Walsh officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 26, 2019