Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Donna Parsons

Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208

Donna Elizabeth Parsons Obituary
SHELBY- Donna Elizabeth Parsons, age 93 died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Peak Resources of Gastonia. Born in Bluefield, WV she was the daughter of Bradley Derrick Wassum and Elizabeth Rose Humphrey Wassum. She was a career employee of the United States Department of Agricultural where she served the Secretary of Agricultural in the Congressional Liaison Office, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shelby, and was always active in the music departments of the various churches she attended throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer E. Parsons Jr. two brothers, Tunnis Edgar Wassum, Bradly Derrick Wassum Jr., and one sister, Mary Wassum Dillman.
Donna is survived by her two daughters; Elizabeth "Liz" Habina of Frederick, MD and Carol Ann Forgas and husband Tom of Kings Mountain, three grandchildren; Greg, Debi, and Joshua, as well as four great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am, on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Baptist Children's Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Parsons.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 1, 2020
