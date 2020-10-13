Donna Hutchinson

Donna Hite Hutchinson, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by a daughter in law, Maggie Hutchinson, a granddaughter, Tiffani and husband Kyle Kelly of Nashville, TN, a grandson, Tony and Alix Hutchinson of Shelby, NC and four great grandchildren, Lillian Hutchinson, Addison Hubbard, Kade Kelly, and Eleanor Hutchinson, two nieces, Debbie Norwood and Stacy Hesson of Memphis, TN.
Donna was born in Cabell County, West Virginia on March 14, 1932 to the late Forrest M. Hite and Helen Shafer Hite. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Herb Hutchinson, and son Randy Hutchinson.
Donna was known affectionately as "Mama Donna" to many of her friends and family. Mama Donna was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she was a Stephen Minister. She was also a 16 year volunteer and rape crisis counselor for Contact International. Donna was retired from the Chessie System Railroad where she worked as a secretary for over 20 years. Mama Donna loved interior design as well as collecting antiques. Donna was especially close to her god-daughter Hannah Wright and mother Crystal Petroff. Mama Donna enjoyed hosting dinner parties for her friends and family as often as she could. Her family will always cherish the time they had with her, especially the family gatherings at the lake. Mama Donna relished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, spending precious moments with them.
Due to COVID-19, a private Celebration of Life will be held at Aldersgate Columbarium.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wendover Hospice House at 953 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude and appreciation for the loving care that Dena Fox and family, Martha Morgan, Mary Ann Stark, Carrie Howell, Cynthia Earwood and Terri Isaacs and the staff of Wendover Hospice House showed to Donna and the family.
