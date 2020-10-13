1/1
Donna Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Hite Hutchinson, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by a daughter in law, Maggie Hutchinson, a granddaughter, Tiffani and husband Kyle Kelly of Nashville, TN, a grandson, Tony and Alix Hutchinson of Shelby, NC and four great grandchildren, Lillian Hutchinson, Addison Hubbard, Kade Kelly, and Eleanor Hutchinson, two nieces, Debbie Norwood and Stacy Hesson of Memphis, TN.

Donna was born in Cabell County, West Virginia on March 14, 1932 to the late Forrest M. Hite and Helen Shafer Hite. She was also preceded in death by her late husband Herb Hutchinson, and son Randy Hutchinson.

Donna was known affectionately as "Mama Donna" to many of her friends and family. Mama Donna was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she was a Stephen Minister. She was also a 16 year volunteer and rape crisis counselor for Contact International. Donna was retired from the Chessie System Railroad where she worked as a secretary for over 20 years. Mama Donna loved interior design as well as collecting antiques. Donna was especially close to her god-daughter Hannah Wright and mother Crystal Petroff. Mama Donna enjoyed hosting dinner parties for her friends and family as often as she could. Her family will always cherish the time they had with her, especially the family gatherings at the lake. Mama Donna relished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, spending precious moments with them.

Due to COVID-19, a private Celebration of Life will be held at Aldersgate Columbarium.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wendover Hospice House at 953 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude and appreciation for the loving care that Dena Fox and family, Martha Morgan, Mary Ann Stark, Carrie Howell, Cynthia Earwood and Terri Isaacs and the staff of Wendover Hospice House showed to Donna and the family.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved