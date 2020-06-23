Donna McDowell

Donna Jean Mull McDowell, 65, of Hillcrest Drive, Shelby, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Born in Dade County, Florida May 20, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Wiley Mull and Pansy Grace Hensley Mull.
She was retired from Ingle's and was a member Eastside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Tommy Gene McDowell; two daughters, Debbie Smith and husband, Michael of Lawndale and Jennifer Scates and husband, Andy of Boiling Springs; a brother, Joey Mull of Florida; two sisters, Debi Harrill of Shelby and Trish Mull of Shelby; five grandchildren, Aaron Haskin, Austin Haskin, Haydin Smith, Payton Hudson and Thomas Scates and one great-grandchild, Holden Haskin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 , at 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chad Beam officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the Sunset Cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 23, 2020.