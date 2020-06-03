Donna Michele Dedmon
1969 - 2020
SHELBY- In the wee hours of the morning of June 1, 2020, Donna Michele Dedmon, age 50, of Shelby lost her courageous battle with cancer. Donna placed her life in God's hands and departed this world. She is soaring with the birds, fluttering with the butterflies and roaming with the deer, foxes, and animals in heaven. She is surrounded by love and those who went before her especially her nephew, Tripp and her grandfather, Bill Dedmon. Jesus is taking care of her now. She is in the best Hands ever. ("Alis volat propriis"-she flies with her own wings) This was a motto on her sleeve tattoo and it fit Donna to a tee. She was the epitome of finesse, grace, love, strength and friendship. Donna's presence touched many people. She was beautiful in mind, body and spirit. She will live in our hearts forever. She was our energizer bunny. Donna never wavered in her faith and love of God, her parents, Donald and Delores Dedmon, the love of her life and reason for living, her daughter, Gracie Johnson, her special friend Dick Dover, her brother, Don Dedmon Jr (Tish)., her nephews, Matthew (Ashley) and Clay Dedmon, her extended family, her friends, her unconditionally loving fur babies, Bitty, Poppy, Cookie, Tate and Sammy. Donna owned a "sparkle gray" dump truck and loved working with her father, brother, nephews and all the employees of Asphalt Paving. She prided herself on being the best driver in her "sparkle gray" dump truck and hauled many miles day and night. She was a driver to be reckoned with. Donna began her arduous battle with cancer in April 2018. She did not let cancer define her, she embraced it and fought it with all the strength she had. She tackled every appointment, treatment and surgery with determination, courage and a positive attitude. She was a warrior and hero to many who will forever look up to her. She remained positive and fighting until the end. She far exceeded the doctor's expectations and lived much longer than they thought she would.
Her family and friends encouraged and supported her, walked beside her, held her up and carried her, We would like to thank all the oncologist, and nurses at CaroMont Family, ENT Carolina, Johns Hopkins, CaroMont Health, and Chapel Hill. A special thank you to Brad Gardner PA, and Dr. Luna Baily, who detected this high grade, small cell aggressive cancer in the early stages. Because of the early diagnosis and interventions, Donna was given more time to help us all accept the diagnosis and receive the treatments she needed to extend her life. God blessed us with that additional time to spend together and enjoy each other.
Donna traveled many miles with her parents and in later life was RVing with them across the United States. Many happy memories and miles were traveled by Donna with not only her parents, Don and Delores but Dick, and Gracie. She loved helping her Dad drive their RV on trips and especially to Round Top Texas to the antique market. Donna was a very kind, gentle, loving, generous, empathetic, and compassionate person. She never walked or drove by a person, or animal in need without attending to them. When she and her mother were in Baltimore at Johns Hopkins, she noticed the same homeless man on the benches by the water. She went down to a local cafe, got food, brought it out, sat down with him while he ate.There was not a day that went by without her helping someone in some way. She gave freely even when she was tired and worn out from fighting her cancer and had little to give In lieu of flowers, Donna would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some less fortunate or troubled person who needs help albeit; a smile, a chat, a meal, clothes, and/ or money. We ask everyone who knew and loved her to celebrate her life in their own way. Having a party and raising a glass of their favorite drink in her memory would make her very happy. A private mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. A memorial service with interment of her ashes will be at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your familys loss. Donna was our neighbor in Shelby for many years, and she was the best! I pray the Lord will comfort you during this sad time and give you the peace that passes all understanding. You will always have her love. ❤
Christy Correll
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
Rest Beautiful Donna you was a very Sweet Lady..My Friend My Classmate c/o 87. God Has One of His Angel
Sherona Martin Hamrick
Classmate
June 2, 2020
Donna was one of the sweetest ladies I know . She can now rest high on that mountain. Sending love and prayers to her family
Charlotte Russ
Friend
June 2, 2020

She has fought the good fight, She has finished the race, She has kept the faith
2 Timothy 4:7
Rest high in heaven! Your blessings in heaven and your inspiration on earth will last forever.
Alison & William Byrum
Alison Byrum
Family
June 2, 2020
Did not know Donna that well even though we were in the same grade but I remember her asking Mr. Barbee in science class a lot of questions in 7th grade. A very inquizitive, determined, and friendly person. May she rest in peace.
Brian Todd
Classmate
June 2, 2020
My heart is so heavy to find out Donna has passed. My sincerest sympathy to the family. I know her great spirit will he missed here on earth. But those who went before her will be happy to have her in their group now !!
Michael Nichols
Friend
June 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. One of the strongest women I have ever known and absolutely beautiful inside and out. Such an inspiration to everyone.
Jennifer Edwards
June 2, 2020
She was a beautiful person inside & out. She will be missed so much by many.
Leanne Hamrick-Benton
Classmate
June 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Paul Spencer
Friend
June 2, 2020
We offer our deepest condolences to Donna's entire family. Her life filled many people with grace & hope. Our prayers are with you as your mourn her loss.
Marty & Jenny French
Family
