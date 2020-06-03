SHELBY- In the wee hours of the morning of June 1, 2020, Donna Michele Dedmon, age 50, of Shelby lost her courageous battle with cancer. Donna placed her life in God's hands and departed this world. She is soaring with the birds, fluttering with the butterflies and roaming with the deer, foxes, and animals in heaven. She is surrounded by love and those who went before her especially her nephew, Tripp and her grandfather, Bill Dedmon. Jesus is taking care of her now. She is in the best Hands ever. ("Alis volat propriis"-she flies with her own wings) This was a motto on her sleeve tattoo and it fit Donna to a tee. She was the epitome of finesse, grace, love, strength and friendship. Donna's presence touched many people. She was beautiful in mind, body and spirit. She will live in our hearts forever. She was our energizer bunny. Donna never wavered in her faith and love of God, her parents, Donald and Delores Dedmon, the love of her life and reason for living, her daughter, Gracie Johnson, her special friend Dick Dover, her brother, Don Dedmon Jr (Tish)., her nephews, Matthew (Ashley) and Clay Dedmon, her extended family, her friends, her unconditionally loving fur babies, Bitty, Poppy, Cookie, Tate and Sammy. Donna owned a "sparkle gray" dump truck and loved working with her father, brother, nephews and all the employees of Asphalt Paving. She prided herself on being the best driver in her "sparkle gray" dump truck and hauled many miles day and night. She was a driver to be reckoned with. Donna began her arduous battle with cancer in April 2018. She did not let cancer define her, she embraced it and fought it with all the strength she had. She tackled every appointment, treatment and surgery with determination, courage and a positive attitude. She was a warrior and hero to many who will forever look up to her. She remained positive and fighting until the end. She far exceeded the doctor's expectations and lived much longer than they thought she would.
Her family and friends encouraged and supported her, walked beside her, held her up and carried her, We would like to thank all the oncologist, and nurses at CaroMont Family, ENT Carolina, Johns Hopkins, CaroMont Health, and Chapel Hill. A special thank you to Brad Gardner PA, and Dr. Luna Baily, who detected this high grade, small cell aggressive cancer in the early stages. Because of the early diagnosis and interventions, Donna was given more time to help us all accept the diagnosis and receive the treatments she needed to extend her life. God blessed us with that additional time to spend together and enjoy each other.
Donna traveled many miles with her parents and in later life was RVing with them across the United States. Many happy memories and miles were traveled by Donna with not only her parents, Don and Delores but Dick, and Gracie. She loved helping her Dad drive their RV on trips and especially to Round Top Texas to the antique market. Donna was a very kind, gentle, loving, generous, empathetic, and compassionate person. She never walked or drove by a person, or animal in need without attending to them. When she and her mother were in Baltimore at Johns Hopkins, she noticed the same homeless man on the benches by the water. She went down to a local cafe, got food, brought it out, sat down with him while he ate.There was not a day that went by without her helping someone in some way. She gave freely even when she was tired and worn out from fighting her cancer and had little to give In lieu of flowers, Donna would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some less fortunate or troubled person who needs help albeit; a smile, a chat, a meal, clothes, and/ or money. We ask everyone who knew and loved her to celebrate her life in their own way. Having a party and raising a glass of their favorite drink in her memory would make her very happy. A private mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. A memorial service with interment of her ashes will be at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
