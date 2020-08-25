Donna Short

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Donna Hope Short, 59, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home.
A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of the Rev. Bob and Betty Alexander Hope of Kings Mountain. Donna was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, and worked many years in food service and retail in Kings Mountain. She loved to care for others. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Hope; father-in-law, Junior Short; and two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rodney Short, of the home; sons, Brad Short and wife Michele, Brian Short and girlfriend Lori Canipe, and Bobby Short and wife Angela, all of Kings Mountain; sisters, Kathy Bowen and husband Keith, and Ronda Collins and husband Dan, both of Kings Mountain; brother, Ronnie Hope and wife Robin of Clover, SC; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother-in-law, Annette Short of Kings Mountain; and special friend, Joe McClain of OH.
The family will receive friends 6-8pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home in Kings Mountain.
Funeral services will be held 11am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Harvest Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Teague II officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain
