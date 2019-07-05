Home

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
Donnie Self


1948 - 2019
Donnie Self Obituary
Donald "Donnie" Eugene Self, age 70, of Allen Street, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Peak Resource of Shelby. He was born December 27, 1948 in Cleveland County to the late Pauline Self.
Donald loved older cars and visiting local flea markets. He also enjoyed collecting scale model cars.
He is survived by his cousins, Charles Sisk and wife Charlene of Lincolnton, and Mary Frances White of Kings Mountain.
Donald's funeral will be held at 3 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Holtsclaw officiating.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials made me made to the at www.kindney.org.
To offer condolences, please visit www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services, Cherryville.
Published in Shelby Star on July 5, 2019
