Donté LaQuette Hopper, 38, of 5005 Westgate Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain.



He was born on March 24, 1982 in Cleveland County, to Vigor Bernard Beam and the late Marlo Hopper Allen.



Funeral services for Mr. Hopper will be private. The service will be live streamed on Facebook starting at 2:45 PM. He can be viewed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.



Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.



Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.co.



Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

