SHELBY- Doris Jean Nichols Austell, age 92, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in Earl, North Carolina on August 19, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Robert Landrum Nichols and Pinkie Jones Nichols. She graduated from No. 3 High School and continued her education at Meredith College, graduating in 1948. After raising her family, she earned a master's degree in Library Science from Winthrop University. She enjoyed being the Librarian at Graham Elementary School in Shelby, NC until her retirement in the early 1980's.
On July 24, 1948 she married Thomas Austell at New Hope Baptist Church in Earl. They enjoyed raising their three sons, participating in community activities and traveling worldwide. After the death of her husband in 2011, she moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in Shelby. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was an active member of the choir, a preschool Sunday School teacher, Church Historian, and a leader in the WMU.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Janet Austell and a grandchild, Melanie Austell.
Doris is survived by three sons, Tom and wife, Mary Emily of Henderson, Nick and wife, Donna and Hugh and wife, Anita all of Earl; five grandchildren, Jennifer Long and husband, Bert of Henderson, Jason Austell and wife, Stacey of Gastonia, Melissa Bradshaw of Earl, Becky Austell of Shelby, and Robby Austell and wife Casey of Shelby, as well as six great-grandchildren, Carson and Maddox Long of Henderson, Kayla Bradshaw of Earl, and Grant, Emerson, and Ansley Austell of Gastonia, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living of Shelby for the kind and loving care and concern shown to her.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday October 1, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Russ Bradley officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary, and at other times in the homes of Hugh and Anita and Nick and Donna.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or New Hope Baptist Church Preschool Fund 2621 Blacksburg Rd, Earl, NC 28038
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 30, 2019