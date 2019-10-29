|
|
Doris Dean Camp Mertz, age 86 of Grover, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
She is survived by her children, John Mertz and wife Penny of Kings Mountain, NC, Kevin Mertz and wife Gay of Grover, NC, Richard Mertz and wife Kay of Kings Mountain, NC, and Lisa Burnham of Grover, NC, thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born October 27, 1932 in Cleveland County, Doris was the daughter of the late Thomas Levelle Camp and Vertie Jean Arrowood Camp and was preceded in death by her husband, John Mertz Sr., a daughter, Sharon Callahan, a great grandchild, and five sisters, Margaret Morrison, Sara Allen, Brenda Caldwell, Felicia Agner, and Mary Farless.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Patterson Springs Baptist Church.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 29, 2019