SHELBY- Doris Mae Gonzalez Edwards, 94, formerly of Shelby, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at Brookdale Forest City.
Doris was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Penn., the only child of the late Dr. Abelardo Gonzalez and wife, Freda Lennigan Gonzalez.
A graduate of the College of William & Mary, she worked for Cleveland County Social Services when she moved to Shelby in the late 1940s. She later settled into her life as a homemaker.
Doris was an avid bridge player, cook and gardener and was never happier than when she was offering hospitality to guests. She was a member of Shelby Presbyterian Church and the Junior Charity League of Shelby. She loved animals of all types, especially dogs.
Doris also was a lifelong learner, attending continuing education classes at Gardner-Webb University well into her 70s.
Doris is survived by her children Karen Edwards Fawcett and husband, Richard Fawcett, of Inverness, Fla., and Dr. Byard (Chip) Edwards and wife, Dr. Laura Martin, of Newnan, Ga.
She also is survived by grandchildren who knew her as "Darwa": Martinique and Margeaux Edwards and Anne Fawcett Krishnan, her husband, Dr. Sriyesh Krishnan, and their children, Katie and Charlie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Byard Falls Edwards, Sr.
The family held a private service on December 21, 2019 at Clover Hill Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Memorial Cemetery Fund in care of Myron Edwards, 839 Clover Hill Church Road, Lawndale, NC 28090.
The family expresses their gratitude to the entire staff of Brookdale Forest City for their loving care over the past eight years.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Edwards.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 22, 2019