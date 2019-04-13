Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
SHELBY - Doris Jackson 86, of 107 Waterwood Drive, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born on May 4, 1932 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Junious and Julia Cobb Middlebrooks.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 13, 2019
