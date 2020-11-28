Doris Bailes Jones, age 70 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Robin Kester and husband David of Shelby, NC, Holly Duncan and husband Stacy of Lawndale, NC, Shelby Costner and husband Terry of Shelby, NC, and Steve Jones Jr. of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Austin Costner, Caleb Costner, and Sam Kester, three sisters, Martha Lanier and husband Harvey of Shelby, NC, Kathryn Sailors and husband Ed of Shelby, NC, and Della Price of Shelby, NC, a special niece, Virginia Abernathy and husband Stan of Shelby, NC, and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Born January 8, 1950 in York County, SC, Doris was the daughter of the late Tom and Mary Neely Bailes and was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Steve Jones, Sr., five sisters, and eight brothers.
Doris was a loving mother, sister, friend, and "MiMi" to all that knew her. She was a homemaker for years who loved canning, gardening, and baking. Her fried banana pies, chicken & dumplings, and chowchow were a special treat to all she loved. Doris also enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and collecting shells. Doris was a faithful member of Landmark Baptist Church where she sung in the choir and was a member of the FEW.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 – 3:00 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Landmark Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held following the visitation at 3:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28152.
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.