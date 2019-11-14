|
|
SHELBY - Doris Smith Murray, age 84 of Longwood Drive in Shelby, NC out ran us to heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
She was born in Cleveland County on March 22, 1935 to the late James and Lilly Smith and was a member of Christopher Road Baptist church. She had retired from many years of service at Fiber Industries in Shelby. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jack Murray.
Doris is survived by a sister, Kay Furr of Kings Mountain, 3 children; Sheila Murray Hendrick (Byron) of Shelby, NC; Robyn Murray Greene of Shelby, and Chris Murray, Sr. (Vicki ) of Hickory, NC and 5 grandchildren; Crystal Bryson (Chuck) of Shelby; Chris Murray, Jr. of Hickory; Eric Hendrick (Laurie) of Shelby, Ashley Adams (Bryan) of Hickory and Laney Greene Pierce (Thomas) of Shelby. She also leaves behind 6 precious great grandchildren.
Doris loved her family and all who met her left feeling like they were her best friend.
The funeral will be at 3:00pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with the Dr. Bulo Price, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home and other times the family will be at the home of Sheila and Byron Hendrick, 132 Victoria Park Drive, Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor of NC, 210 2nd Street SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or www.safeharbornc.org.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at
www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2019