LAWNDALE - Doris Alma Connor Warlick, 83, of Lawndale, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center, Cherryville .
Born in Cleveland County, on May 24, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Charles Boyce Connor and Lula Oleen White Connor.
She had worked for M&J Management, Porter Brothers, Senior Center and Riverbend Country Club. Mrs. Warlick was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed collecting clay pottery.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Eugene S. Warlick; two brothers, Harold Dean Connor and Charles Vestal Connor; sister Nora Mae Connor and son-in-law James T. Willis.
She is survived by her brothers, Gary Connor and wife Phyllis and Boyce Connor both of Shelby; two stepdaughters, Jamie Martin and husband Steve of Belwood and Lynn Devine and husband Chris of Fallston; five grandchildren, Brandon Willis and wife Leslie, Gena Turner and husband Josh; David Devine and wife Kim; Dana Donaldson and husband Lucas; and Laura Davis and husband Chad; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The private service will be held at Clover Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. James Wedgeworth and Rev. Chris Devine officiating.
Memorial may be made to Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Myron Edwards, 839 Oak Grove Clover Hill Church Road, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 15, 2020