Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
1947 - 2019
Dorothy Beam Obituary
LAWNDALE - Dorothy Lee Ross Beam, 72, of 132 Cam Place, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte.

She was born in Cherokee County, SC on June 22, 1947 to the late Darvin R. Ross and Annie Mae Peeler Ross.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Lawndale.

Burial will take place at Community Baptist Church cemetery in Lawndale.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 4, 2019
