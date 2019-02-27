|
CHERRYVILLE - Dorothy Wright Dellinger, 90, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville.
Mrs. Dellinger was born in York County, SC on February 27, 1928 a daughter of the late James Lee "Jim" Wright and Pearl Hamrick Wright. She was a homemaker and a member of Second Baptist Church in Kings Mountain and a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette M. Dellinger and a sister, Thelma Wright.
Survivors include two step daughters, Jana K. Waitman and Marlene Swanger both of Gibsonville, and a sister Mary Reeves of Cherryville also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 2:45PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. O. David Shrum officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherryville.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Dellinger.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2019