Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hamrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Mathis) Hamrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Mathis) Hamrick Obituary
Dorothy Mathis Hamrick, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Hamrick (Betty) and David Hamrick (Helen) both of Shelby, NC; a sister, Doris Mathis Baugham Palmer of Shelby, NC; a granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Walther (Robert) of Seattle, WA; and two nephews, Mark and Bob Baugham.
Dorothy was born in Wilkes County in 1927 to the late M.M. and Ruby Mathis and preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carson Hamrick.
Mrs. Hamrick upon graduation from King's College worked at Chevrolet Motor Division, Cleveland County Register of Deeds, P.P.G., and spent 40 dedicated years in the family businesses, M.H. Hamrick and Sons and Hamrick Homes. She was a past president of the A.B.W.A. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and served on many committees within the church. Dorothy sang in the church choir for over 60 years and considered them her family. The family is extremely grateful for the love and support that Betty Mauney showed their mother.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services with a visitation from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. The burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church 123 Beaver Dam Church Road Shelby, NC 28152
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com.
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -