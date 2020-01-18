|
|
Dorothy Mathis Hamrick, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Hamrick (Betty) and David Hamrick (Helen) both of Shelby, NC; a sister, Doris Mathis Baugham Palmer of Shelby, NC; a granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Walther (Robert) of Seattle, WA; and two nephews, Mark and Bob Baugham.
Dorothy was born in Wilkes County in 1927 to the late M.M. and Ruby Mathis and preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carson Hamrick.
Mrs. Hamrick upon graduation from King's College worked at Chevrolet Motor Division, Cleveland County Register of Deeds, P.P.G., and spent 40 dedicated years in the family businesses, M.H. Hamrick and Sons and Hamrick Homes. She was a past president of the A.B.W.A. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and served on many committees within the church. Dorothy sang in the church choir for over 60 years and considered them her family. The family is extremely grateful for the love and support that Betty Mauney showed their mother.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services with a visitation from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. The burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church 123 Beaver Dam Church Road Shelby, NC 28152
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 18, 2020