SHELBY - Dorothy Costner Hamrick, age 93, passed away at her home on August 5, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on July 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Louico and Vivian Kanipe Costner. Dorothy was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. She worked most of her life as a secretary at Shelby Mills and Artee Industries. Dorothy enjoyed painting and was a member of the Holiday Ramblers camping club. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ray Eugene Hamrick; and a grandson, Victor White.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Ron Hamrick and wife Martha of Shelby; two grandchildren, Lisa Hamrick and Michael Hamrick and wife Pattie all of Shelby; 4 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.; her caregiver, Tammy Greene of Shelby; and her canine companion, " Molly".
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby NC 28150.
