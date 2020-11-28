Dorothy Sue Hollifield, 93, of Morganton died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Cleveland County, NC on October 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Robert Vance Greene and Lula McKinney Greene. Dorothy retired from Broughton Hospital and was a member Mt. Home Baptist Church. Dorothy enjoyed cross-stitch and quilting, and she gave many as gifts.



She is survived by her sons, Guy Hollifield (Joyce) and Richard Hollifield (Wanda); grandchildren, Larry, Shelley, Bryan, Dannan, and Vance; seven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Faye Hollifield; and niece, Janet Coleman.



In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Drannan Hollifield; and son, Roger Hollifield.



A graveside service for Mrs. Hollifield will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Mooresboro, NC.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church or Trinity Baptist Church.



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



