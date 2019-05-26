Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Fallston, NC
View Map
Dorothy Louise (Ingle) Smith


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Louise (Ingle) Smith Obituary
Dorothy Louise Ingle Smith, 88 of Kings Mountain passed away, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Wendover.
Born August 14, 1930 in Lincoln County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Ingle and Sally Nancy Turner Ingle. She was retired from Lance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glenn Smith; two brothers, Glenn Ingle and William Ingle and eight sisters, Pauline Riley, Irene Wallace, Nell Canipe, Wilma Whisnant, Joann Piercy, Velma Oats, Ruth Butler and Thelma Putnam.
Survivors include a sister, Margaret Ledford and husband, Ray of Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Monday at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston with Mr. Charlie Cabaniss officiating.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland - Rutherford Kidney Association, 1017 N. Washington St., Shelby, NC 28150
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 26, 2019
