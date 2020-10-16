1/1
Dorothy Pearson Cash
CONWAY, S.C. - Dorothy "Dot" Pearson Cash passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born in Shelby, N.C., the daughter of the late Dath and Odessa Pearson. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Colonel Crawley Baxter Cash, Jr.; beloved son, Colonel Edward Joseph Cash and brothers, Carl Pearson and the Rev. Clyde Pearson.

Dot was a graduate of Shelby High School and the National School of Commerce in Charlotte, N.C., and she also studied music at what is now known as Gardner-Webb University. She worked for U.S. Senator Clyde R. Hoey and later Attorney Joseph C. Whisnant. Dot was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who will be deeply missed.

Dot is survived by her sons Clyde Richard Cash (Ann) of Winston-Salem, N.C. and David Baxter Cash (Olga) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren, Lasley Ann Cash and Alexander Edward Cash, the lights of her life.

Dot was a steadfast member of First Baptist Church of Shelby and lived her life of faith to the fullest. She supervised the cradle roll as well as the homebound ministry. She truly served the church members "from the cradle to the grave." A significant part of her service to First Baptist was her over forty years in the church nursery department, caring for generations of babies. She also served for many years with the church's Scout program and received the distinctive honor of the Silver Beaver Award. She spent her autumn years in Conway, S.C., which she referred to as her "Palm Retreat."

A graveside service for the immediate family will be held on
Wednesday, October 28, at the Historic National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C., with Dr. Bob Setzer, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Shelby, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby, N.C. 28150.

Watson Funeral Services of Conway, S.C. is assisting the family and an online guestbook can be accessed via their website.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
Historic National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
