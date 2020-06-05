Dorothy Ussery ReinhardtDorothy Ussery Reinhardt, age 67 Of Iron Station, North Carolina, transitioned on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Atrium Health - Charlotte.

She was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on November 24, 1952 to the late Everett M Wilson and Evelyn Fredrick Wilson. She was married to the late Thomas Reinhardt. She graduated from East Lincoln High School and attended Central Piedmont Community College. She was a member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors are a daughter Carla (Jay) Gaither of Lincolnton, NC; a son, Thomas(Jonah) Reinhardt of Maiden, NC; brother, Donald Wilson of Lincolnton, NC; sisters, Jeanette Turner, Darlene Middleton both of LaGrange, GA; Brenda Dukes of Fairburn, GA; 8 grandchildren.

Funeral Service is Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in White's Family Chapel at Ebony & White's Funeral Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

The body will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present.

Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Reinhardt family





