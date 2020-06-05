Dorothy (Ussery) Reinhardt
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ussery ReinhardtDorothy Ussery Reinhardt, age 67 Of Iron Station, North Carolina, transitioned on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Atrium Health - Charlotte.
She was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on November 24, 1952 to the late Everett M Wilson and Evelyn Fredrick Wilson. She was married to the late Thomas Reinhardt. She graduated from East Lincoln High School and attended Central Piedmont Community College. She was a member of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors are a daughter Carla (Jay) Gaither of Lincolnton, NC; a son, Thomas(Jonah) Reinhardt of Maiden, NC; brother, Donald Wilson of Lincolnton, NC; sisters, Jeanette Turner, Darlene Middleton both of LaGrange, GA; Brenda Dukes of Fairburn, GA; 8 grandchildren.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in White's Family Chapel at Ebony & White's Funeral Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
The body will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present.
Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Reinhardt family


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ebony & White's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Ebony & White's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ebony & White's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved