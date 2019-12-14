|
|
SHELBY- Dorothy "Dot" Fortenberry Robertson passed away on December 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Cleveland County she was the daughter of the late Marvin A. Fortenberry and Pearl Wallace Fortenberry. Dot was the wife of Charles D. Robertson who died October 9, 2015 after 65 years of marriage. She met him at Gardner Webb Jr. College in 1947 and they were married in 1950. She retired from Shelby Savings and Loan after 43 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Love Sunday School class and the Lonnie Proctor Bible Study. She was also a former member of The Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents and her husband, Dot is preceded in death by sisters Mildred Beam, Carolyn Hagler, Jo F. Humphries, and Frances Lindsay and by her brother, M.A. Fortenberry Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Robertson, of Dallas NC; Two brothers, Bill Fortenberry of Shelby NC and Wallace & Judy Fortenberry of Calalua GA. Brothers-in-Law Dennis Hagler, Jacksonville, FL and Parham Beam, Shelby NC and sister-in-law, Martha L Fortenberry of Fallston NC. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who brought her much joy and happiness.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Perry Holleman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Sarah Walker and Sissie Dellinger, for many years of care and service, and the staff of Peak Resources – Cherryville for their support and care during the final leg of her journey home.
Finally, our appreciation to longtime friend, Martha Harrill, who was a very dedicated friend, confidant and neighbor throughout her lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Children's Home Society PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 14, 2019