Dorothy Shytle
1925 - 2020
GREENSBORO - Dorothy Monteith Shytle, 95, died October 7, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Greensboro.

Dorothy was born in Gastonia, NC on July 8, 1925 to the late Hampton & Isabell Monteith and soon moved with her family to her mountain home in Murphy, NC. She often shared with family and friends the experiences of growing up in such a wonderful place, and it was here where she met the love of her life, Charles. They were married soon after on June 14, 1947, and began a journey which eventually led them to their new home in Shelby, NC. Dorothy worked at the First National Bank for over 50 years and developed a rich friendship with her customers and colleagues. They joined The First Baptist Church in 1954 where she demonstrated her steadfast faith and dedication with this wonderful congregation.

Dorothy is survived by son, Carl Hugh Shytle and wife Martie of Greensboro; daughter, Jane Newman-Smith and husband, Dr. Dallas Aaron Smith Jr. of High Point; two grandchildren, Lindsay Erin Shytle of Charlotte and William Presley Newman Jr. of Raleigh; and brother, Ray Monteith of Hogansville, GA.

The family wants to thank all the caregivers for the dedication and compassionate care of our mother at the end of her life. They are truly inspiring and demonstrated great love and concern for her. Thank you especially to all the staff at Spring Arbor of Greensboro. We could not have found a better place. We also want to thank the staff of Hospice of Greensboro now known as AuthoraCare Collective. We would thank each person by name but won't for fear we would leave someone out. Just know that we know your name and love you all.

The funeral service will be a graveside ceremony at 2:00 PM, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Perry Holloman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 120 N Lafayette St., Shelby, NC 28150 or to the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
