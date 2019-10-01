|
|
SHELBY - Dorothy "Dot" Haynes Sisk, 87, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mae Wilson Haynes.
She was a member of New Bethel Church of Shelby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sisk; son, David Sisk; and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Tommy Sisk and wife Pam of Shelby; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Sisk of Kings Mountain; brother, Larry Haynes and wife Ann of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Melissa Austin, Destinee Campbell and Eric Campbell; and great grandchildren, Brennan, Zaylan and Lainey.
The family will receive friends 6-7:30pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, and other times at the home of her son. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at New Bethel Church of Shelby, with the Rev. Mark Patchett officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Bethel Church, 702 Hamrick Street, Shelby, NC 28150
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 1, 2019