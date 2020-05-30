SHELBY - Douglas "Doug" Davis, 68, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of Ralph Davis and Virginia Bivins Davis.
Doug was an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Davis, of the home; sons, Dylan Davis and wife Natalie of Shelby and Nick Davis and wife Anne Marie of Blacksburg; sister, Lois Nanney of Shelby; and grandchildren, Kennedy, Karter and Maddox Davis of Shelby, and Zoe and Aiden Davis of Blacksburg.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Waters officiating.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, in the church.
A private burial will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of Ralph Davis and Virginia Bivins Davis.
Doug was an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Davis, of the home; sons, Dylan Davis and wife Natalie of Shelby and Nick Davis and wife Anne Marie of Blacksburg; sister, Lois Nanney of Shelby; and grandchildren, Kennedy, Karter and Maddox Davis of Shelby, and Zoe and Aiden Davis of Blacksburg.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Waters officiating.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service, in the church.
A private burial will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on May 30, 2020.