Doug Thompson
1955 - 2020
Fred Douglas "Doug" Thompson, 65 of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at CMC-Main in Charlotte.

Born in Cleveland County, NC on August 5, 1955 a son of Fred Thompson and Dorothy Oaks Thompson. Doug was self employed as a flooring contractor and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by a brother Willie Thompson.

Survivors include four sons Steven Thompson and wife Stephanie; Jamie Thompson and wife Connie all of Boiling Springs; Wesley Thompson; Dawson Thompson and fiancee Isabell all of Shelby; two daughters Sherry Thompson and the late Pep Gash of Shelby and Angel Mosier of Ellenboro and son Zane Mosier of Japan; one brother, Dwayne Thompson of Ellenboro; two sisters Norma Bell and Debbie Thompson Wieland both of of York, SC; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren also surviving is his caregiver Melanie Arndt.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00PM at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Alex Clark officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 S. Tryon Street, Ste. 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. of Fallston.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
