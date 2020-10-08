Fred Douglas "Doug" Thompson, 65 of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at CMC-Main in Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on August 5, 1955 a son of Fred Thompson and Dorothy Oaks Thompson. Doug was self employed as a flooring contractor and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by a brother Willie Thompson.
Survivors include four sons Steven Thompson and wife Stephanie; Jamie Thompson and wife Connie all of Boiling Springs; Wesley Thompson; Dawson Thompson and fiancee Isabell all of Shelby; two daughters Sherry Thompson and the late Pep Gash of Shelby and Angel Mosier of Ellenboro and son Zane Mosier of Japan; one brother, Dwayne Thompson of Ellenboro; two sisters Norma Bell and Debbie Thompson Wieland both of of York, SC; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren also surviving is his caregiver Melanie Arndt.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00PM at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Alex Clark officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 128 S. Tryon Street, Ste. 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
