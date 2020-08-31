Mr. James Douglas ""Doug"" Wilson, 58, of 345 Oates Drive Shelby, NC departed this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Shelby, NC. He was born on March 2, 1962 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Withrow Wilson, Sr. and Jessie Mae Wilson.
Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel and at other times at the home. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
