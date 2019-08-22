|
|
SHELBY - Douglas Barnett, 71 of Pebble Creek Drive, Shelby passed away, August 19, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born August 13, 1948 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Walter Henry Barnett and Lottie Lou Jones Barnett. He was retired from PPG and C & N Rug Company in Lawndale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bate Barnett, Bob Barnette and Charlie Barnett and a sister, Betty Irvin.
Survivors include two daughters, Pam Robinson and husband, Chris of Shelby and Crystal Hamrick of Lawndale; a sister, Sheila Mathis and husband, Ray of Belwood; five grandchildren, Jordan Robinson and wife, Megan, Jay Robinson and wife, Dipa, Chase Hamrick and wife, Christin, Haley Hamrick and Brandon Barnett Walker and wife, Jacklyn and two great-granddaughters, Nevaeh Hamrick and Holly Franklin.
Visitation will be from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday at Stamey- Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in Elliott Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 22, 2019