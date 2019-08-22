Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Douglar Barnett


1948 - 2019
Douglar Barnett Obituary
SHELBY - Douglas Barnett, 71 of Pebble Creek Drive, Shelby passed away, August 19, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.

Born August 13, 1948 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Walter Henry Barnett and Lottie Lou Jones Barnett. He was retired from PPG and C & N Rug Company in Lawndale.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bate Barnett, Bob Barnette and Charlie Barnett and a sister, Betty Irvin.

Survivors include two daughters, Pam Robinson and husband, Chris of Shelby and Crystal Hamrick of Lawndale; a sister, Sheila Mathis and husband, Ray of Belwood; five grandchildren, Jordan Robinson and wife, Megan, Jay Robinson and wife, Dipa, Chase Hamrick and wife, Christin, Haley Hamrick and Brandon Barnett Walker and wife, Jacklyn and two great-granddaughters, Nevaeh Hamrick and Holly Franklin.

Visitation will be from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday at Stamey- Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Webb officiating.

Burial will follow in Elliott Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 22, 2019
