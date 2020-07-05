Douglas Bedford Parrish, 69, of Mooresboro passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gastonia, NC. Born in Upshur County, TX on September 24, 1950 he was the son of the late J.D. Parrish and Ila Lorraine Akin. He was a retired accountant from Zales Diamond Company.

Mr. Parrish attended services at Sandy Run Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC and was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal church while living in Irving, TX. He volunteered in his community coaching girls' softball and basketball. A true Texan, Mr. Parrish warmed hearts with his humor and bellies with his cooking.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother James "Jimmy" Parrish.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Parrish; daughter, Lauren Parrish; brother Donald Parrish and his wife Shirley of Conroe, TX; a sister-in-law Susan Crumpton; two nephews Robert and Matthew; and five nieces Kim, Stacey, Kelly, Marci, and Olivia.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at Sandy Run Baptist Church at a later date.

FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

...



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store