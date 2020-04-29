|
Douglas Sherril Harris of Willard, NC left his earthly life on Thursday night, April 23, 2020, while at home. Born on May 10, 1962, he was the son of the late Sherril and Betty Brooks Harris of Cleveland County and stepson of Carol Harris of Ellenboro, NC. He was also preceded in death by a son--Vincent Chase Harris.
Mr. Webster defines glue as something that binds together. While that may seem like a strange connection for an obituary. If you knew Doug, then you understand that he had the power to bind together anything and anyone. Doug was a hard worker who worked in refrigeration for over 40 years. He gave his all to every single job and would go in at all hours to help fix the things that others wouldn't even touch. He was a family man who loved with his whole heart, he bound us together when nothing else could or would. Through his smile you saw one of the most wonderful souls that God ever graced the earth with. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a dedicated son and the definition of what it means to be a friend. Doug had a servants heart, he made holidays magical for those he didn't even know because he believed in the goodness of man. He walked this earth humbly and he never took one day or anyone for granted. It is without a doubt that he was welcomed into the arms of Jesus with the words "well done my good and faithful servant." He will be sorely missed for the rest of our days, but his love will live on as the glue in our lives. As we pick up the pieces of our shattered hearts his memory will be what binds us all together again. If there's anything that Doug taught us all, it's that Family is forever and we'll spend the rest of our lives making him proud. We love you to Heaven and back Doug.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife--Beverly Henderson Harris; children--Megan Sheffield and husband Jimmy of Teachey, Brittany Gettys and husband Jordan of Lincolnton, Chance Houston and wife Megan of Comfort, and Nicole who was the fiance' of Vincent Chase Harris; grandchildren--Jayleigh Sheffield, Indy Sheffield, Emery Gettys, and Nora Gettys; siblings--Cathy Robertson and husband Bill, Todd Langley and wife Annette, Kevin Langley and wife Renee, Scott Harris and wife Robin, Robin Langley Tessneer and husband Kenny, and Tracey Humphries and husband Todd all of Shelby, NC; previous wife--Janis McNeill of Asheboro, NC.
An entombment service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Rockfish Memorial Cemetery Mausoleun in Wallace officiated by Reverend Jack Melvin. Due to Covid-19 regulations, attendance will be limited. A visitation of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Shelby Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020