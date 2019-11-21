Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Holly Ridge Presbyterian Church
658 Tribal Rd.
Blacksburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Ware


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Ware Obituary
Douglas Lee Ware, 65, of Hunter Court in Kings Mountain, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home.
Born November 29, 1953 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Curtis Lee Ware and Novella Lovelace Ware. He was the owner and operator of Ware and Son Construction and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of twenty seven years, Pamela Rebecca Canipe
Ware; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Ware and wife Virginia of Kings Mountain; three daughters, Karen Acuff and husband Shane of Kings Mountain, Nichole Cole and husband Duane of Gastonia and Paige Shipley and husband William of Kings Mountain; brother, Timothy Ware of Kings Mountain; two
sisters, Janice Horn of Kings Mountain and Cathy Dover of Shelby and four grandchildren, Emilee Ware, Stephanie Acuff, Ayla Cole and Liam Cole.
The memorial service will be 6:00PM Friday at Holly Ridge Presbyterian Church, 658 Tribal Rd., Blacksburg, SC 29702 with Mr. Michael Ware officiating.
Burial will be private.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -