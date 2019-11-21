|
|
Douglas Lee Ware, 65, of Hunter Court in Kings Mountain, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home.
Born November 29, 1953 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Curtis Lee Ware and Novella Lovelace Ware. He was the owner and operator of Ware and Son Construction and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of twenty seven years, Pamela Rebecca Canipe
Ware; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Ware and wife Virginia of Kings Mountain; three daughters, Karen Acuff and husband Shane of Kings Mountain, Nichole Cole and husband Duane of Gastonia and Paige Shipley and husband William of Kings Mountain; brother, Timothy Ware of Kings Mountain; two
sisters, Janice Horn of Kings Mountain and Cathy Dover of Shelby and four grandchildren, Emilee Ware, Stephanie Acuff, Ayla Cole and Liam Cole.
The memorial service will be 6:00PM Friday at Holly Ridge Presbyterian Church, 658 Tribal Rd., Blacksburg, SC 29702 with Mr. Michael Ware officiating.
Burial will be private.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2019