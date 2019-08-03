|
SHELBY- Rev. Dr. Paul Mitchell Sorrells, 83, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, June Baldwin Sorrells; his three daughters Michelle (Russ) Hamilton, Joanna (Tommy) Runyon and Lisa (Tim) Trexler all of Shelby; and six grandchildren Kira Hamilton and Courtney Hamilton of Raleigh, Kari (Andy) Willis of Kings Mountain, T.J. Trexler of Shelby, Joey (Erica) Runyon of Mooresville and Thomas Runyon of Shelby.
He is also survived by his brother, Chester (Katherine) Sorrells of Waynesville, and sisters Nancy (Jim) Gardner of Spartanburg, Lois Dellinger of Denver, and Joyce (Jerry) Gardner of Shelby.
Born May 2, 1936 in Haywood County, Paul was the son of the late William and Emma Sorrells and was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Wayne Sorrells, and a sister, Evelyn Fouts.
Rev. Sorrells pastored First Baptist of Grover for five years and Beaver Dam Baptist for 18 years. He served an interim pastor for many churches in Cleveland, Macon and Cherokee (SC) counties. He taught English at Young Harris, Mars Hill, and Gardner Webb Universities and concluded his teaching career at Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville. He and June loved to travel and visited all 50 states as well as several countries.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Beaver Dam Baptist Church at 2:00 pm on Sunday August 4, 2019 with a reception following the service. The family will have a private burial.
Memorials can be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 123 Beaver Dam Church Rd, Shelby NC 28152 or Fruitland Baptist Bible College, 1445 Gilliam Road, Hendersonville NC 28792.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 3, 2019