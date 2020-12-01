SMSgt Drew E. Brown USAF (retired) passed away on September 23, 2020 in Honolulu, HI.



He served as a U.S. Air Force Paralegal and an Intelligence Support Officer.



Drew earned a BA degree Magna Cum Laude, from Hawaii Pacific University in 2014. In 2016 he wasawarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.



Drew was born on October 27, 1977 in Annapolis, MD the son of James and Linda Brown.



In addition to his parents, Drew is survived by his partner Macreen Ragmat of Hawaii, his brother Kevin Brown, of San Diego. Drew had wonderful memories of summers he spent as a child at the Shelby home of his grandparents, Ken and Sue Knight. He attended Burns High School for a short while.Drew's interests included financial planning and he loved to travel. He was a huge fan of college football and basketball especially University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. He went to the games every chance he got. Every tax season since 2012 Drew volunteered for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program). He was well-respected and people asked for him to help with their taxes year after year. We are extremely proud of Drew and lucky to have had him in our lives.



Burial, with full Military Honors will be 2:00 on Thursday, December 3at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Council on Aging of Cleveland Count



