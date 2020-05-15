|
Dwayne Fitzgerald "Gerald" Littlejohn, 52, passed away into Glory at his home in Grover, NC, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born March 1,1968, to the late Charles and Thelma McConnell Littlejohn. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, April DuBre - Littlejohn, and their children, Lance, Alyssa and Ryan, grandson Joziah, sister, Becky Barron (Earl), brother, Frederick (Latonya), and a host of other relatives and friends. Gerald dedicated his life to Christ and always shared the word of God; to him there were no strangers, only brothers and sisters in Christ. Gerald always dreamed of being a Father and loving husband and made sure to put his family before himself always while filling their lives with love and cherished moments. He enjoyed and was passionate about many things; the most prevalent being his love of family, music, playing his bass guitar and keyboard, cigars, and spending time at the beach with his family. Gerald also enjoyed laughing and having fun, which included family gatherings that centered around his love for cooking.
A celebration of Gerald's life will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Light Oak Baptist Church, 2311 Oak Grove Rd. Shelby, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 15, 2020