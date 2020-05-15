Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Light Oak Baptist Church
2311 Oak Grove Rd.
Shelby, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Littlejohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Fitzgerald "Gerald" Littlejohn


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwayne Fitzgerald "Gerald" Littlejohn Obituary
Dwayne Fitzgerald "Gerald" Littlejohn, 52, passed away into Glory at his home in Grover, NC, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born March 1,1968, to the late Charles and Thelma McConnell Littlejohn. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, April DuBre - Littlejohn, and their children, Lance, Alyssa and Ryan, grandson Joziah, sister, Becky Barron (Earl), brother, Frederick (Latonya), and a host of other relatives and friends. Gerald dedicated his life to Christ and always shared the word of God; to him there were no strangers, only brothers and sisters in Christ. Gerald always dreamed of being a Father and loving husband and made sure to put his family before himself always while filling their lives with love and cherished moments. He enjoyed and was passionate about many things; the most prevalent being his love of family, music, playing his bass guitar and keyboard, cigars, and spending time at the beach with his family. Gerald also enjoyed laughing and having fun, which included family gatherings that centered around his love for cooking.
A celebration of Gerald's life will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Light Oak Baptist Church, 2311 Oak Grove Rd. Shelby, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -