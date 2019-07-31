|
|
Dwight Houser Dixon, 90, of Hanover Drive in Shelby, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born April 5, 1929 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Clyde Hoyle Dixon and Velma Houser Dixon. Mr. Dixon was retired from Dixon Tire Service. He was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and also served in the US Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Warlick Dixon and one brother, Robert Gordon Dixon.
Survivors include three daughters, Shelia Ann Dixon Bullock of Holly Springs, Vicki Dixon Platt and husband, Jeff Gruver of Old Fort and Tracy Dixon Patterson and husband Barry Patterson of Aubrey, TX; two grandsons, Landon Bullock and wife Michelle of Apex and Trevor Bullock of Cary and one sister, Peggy Bingham of Lawndale.
The graveside service will be 10:00AM Thursday at Sunset Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 West Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC 28152.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on July 31, 2019