|
|
SHELBY - Dwight Colin Swofford, 87, passed away Saturday September 28th, 2019.
Born February 8th, 1932 in Rutherford County, he was the son of John Kirbin and Sadie Caroline Swofford. Dwight was a retired Navy veteran of 20 years including 3 tours in Vietnam. He then continued his days as a truck driver with Turner Trucking Co. and working on the farm.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Blanton and Alice Cummins; and his twin brother John Swofford Jr. He is survived by his two sisters Vera Gettys and Ruby Price.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Gail Ann Swofford; children Lynn Bourdin (Billy), William Swofford, Bridget Henson, and Dc Swofford (Jennifer). In addition, his grand-children, Alex Bourdin, Alicia Bourdin, Will Swofford Jr., Meighan Swofford, Tucker Swofford, Brittany Henson, Taylor Haynes (Daniel), Shay Henson (Ally), Dylan Swofford and Cassie Swofford. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 1, 2019