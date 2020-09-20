Mr. Eaker Hue Campbell, Sr., 72, of Kingstown, NC departed this life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. He was born on November 12, 1947 in Lawndale, NC to the late Ozzie and Louise Farley Campbell.
Services for Mr. Campbell will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church Lawndale and at other times at the home of his daughter, Bonnie Hines, 117 Rosebank Dr. Shelby.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM on Tuesday. Burial will take place at Lawndale First Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
