Earl Franklin Bartee, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 16, 2020.
He is survived by a sister, Carolyn Geneva Blair and two brothers, Clarence Eugene Bartee, and
William Blaine Bartee, all of Boiling Springs, NC, an aunt, Inez Martin, an uncle, Charles Sherman Martin, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and great great nephews and nieces.
Born in Rutherford County on March 29, 1947, Earl was the son of the late J.M. and Geneva
Martin Bartee.
Earl enjoyed playing guitar, working in the yard, and reading his bible.
Funeral services will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on Monday, January 20th at 3:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will be held following the funeral service at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 18, 2020