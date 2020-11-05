1/1
Earl Maddox
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Earl O. Maddox, affectionately known as "Tunnie", 85, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on November 03, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, son of the late John and Estelle Ramsey Maddox and was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Conard and Kara Yarbro. Tunnie and Kay attended El Bethel United Methodist Church where he especially enjoyed his Sunday School Class taught by his good friend, Jim Owens. He retired from EATON as a tool grinder after twenty-three years of dedicated service. Tunnie enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid animal lover and cherished all his pets. He was a kind, loving and humble husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Tunnie will be missed greatly by his family, many friends and the community.

SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of sixty-four years: Kay Rollins Maddox, of the home, Daughters: Vickie Maddox Holk, and Sherry Maddox Lybrand (Mike) both of Shelby, NC, Sister: Gail Brown, Kings Mountain, NC, Grandchildren: Sally Kirby-Turner (Jake), Richard O'Neal Holk (Kristina Erickson), Step-Grandchildren: Allyson Ramos (David), Jason Lybrand, and Susan Sutherland (Mark), Great Grandchildren: Dixon and Mason Turner
Step-Great Grandchildren: Sailor, Grayson and Chesley Ramos and Dashel, Zosia, and Brecken Sutherland,

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grover Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Whittaker, Jim Owens and Reverend Bruce Hobson officiating

INTERMENT: Grover Cemetery

The family requests that all attendees practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM

ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grover Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
