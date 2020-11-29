Earl William "Bill" Richardson, 92, formerly of Rutland, VT and Shelby, NC, passed away at his residence in Newport, NC on November 22, 2020.
He was born on September 13, 1928, in Denver, CO to Earl C. and Pearl Richardson and grew up in Barre and Proctor, VT. Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1946-48 in Panama. He attended Bryant College in Rhode Island where he met his future wife, Pauline, "the prettiest girl on campus." They were married in 1951 in Rhode Island.
Bill began his career in sales with the Vermont Marble Company and was assigned to their offices in Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, and Knoxville. He then returned to their headquarters in Proctor, VT to become their Sales Manager. Bill was very well respected within the marble/granite industry and oversaw the installation of marble in many landmark buildings throughout the country. He was a member of the Marble Institute of America and was elected president of the organization in 1989.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, especially summer vacations in Maine and traveling with Pauline. He loved music - often singing and whistling along to his favorite songs, had an avid interest in history and education, and held a deep appreciation for nature. Bill was a strong, kind man with a gentle sense of humor and a compassionate heart, and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years Pauline, and his brother Robert.
He is survived by his daughters, Kyle Clarkson (Doug) of Irvine, CA, Leslie (Robert Stickney) of the home, and Susan Richardson of Kennebunk, ME. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Victoria and Sarah; two great-grandsons, Sherron and Bryson; sister-in-law, Jean; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bill's family would like to express their appreciation to the many dedicated caregivers who took care of him over the past five years allowing him to live at home as he so desired; Life Enrichment Center; Helping Hands, especially Lorene; In Touch Home Care, especially Jessica; Lower Cape Fear Life Care, especially Grace, Andrea, and Trammell; and Jan's Angels, especially Kim and Heather.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro, NC at a later date with Rev. Michelle Bullock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Life Enrichment Center at 110 Life Enrichment Blvd., Shelby, NC 28150 or Lower Cape Fear Life Care at 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
