Earlene Baxter
1940 - 2020
Ms. Earlene Smith Baxter, 80, of Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby. She was born on April 2, 1940 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Hezekiah Smith and Phebbie Lockhart Smith.
The service for Ms. Baxter will be private. A reception of friends will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. She will be placed in the church at 12:30 PM to begin viewing. Burial will take place at Fairview A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
12:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
JUL
17
Memorial Gathering
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
