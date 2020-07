Ms. Earlene Smith Baxter, 80, of Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby. She was born on April 2, 1940 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Hezekiah Smith and Phebbie Lockhart Smith.The service for Ms. Baxter will be private. A reception of friends will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. She will be placed in the church at 12:30 PM to begin viewing. Burial will take place at Fairview A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements