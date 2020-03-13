Home

Earlene Weaver

Earlene Weaver Obituary
Mrs. Earlene Fuller Weaver, 85 of 2113 Fernwood Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born in Rutherford County, NC on September 28, 1934 to the late Robert Lawrence Fuller and Laura Ann McDufffie Fuller.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Shelby . Burial will take place at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Kingstown. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 13, 2020
