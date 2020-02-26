Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Earnest Smith


1955 - 2020
Earnest Smith Obituary
Earnest "Boozie" Andrew Smith, 64, of Hwy 226, Casar, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Rutherford Co., NC on May 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Horace William Smith and Bertie Lee Stallings Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Horace Lee Smith; two infant brothers, Palmer and Calvin Smith and a sister, Jane Bumgarner.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Martha Ellen Smith; two sons, Andrew Smith and fiancée, Sam of Cleveland County and Calvin Lee Smith of the home; two daughters, Michelle Smith of Cleveland County and Casey Smith of the home; four grandchildren, Dalton, Matthew, Bryson and Bella; three brothers, Wes Smith of Bostic, AV Smith of Lawndale and Paul Smith of Rutherfordton and a sister, Eva Mae Bumgarner of Casar.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will he held on Thursday at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.

The burial will be private.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC. Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 26, 2020
