|
|
SHELBY - Earnest E. Tessneer, age, 82, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland.
Born May 12, 1937 he was the son of the late Beecher and Maggie Wishon Tessneer. Earnest was a member of Elliott Memorial Baptist Church. He worked as a carpenter for Holman and Young Construction for a number of years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, Earnest is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Rosa Lee Tessneer.
Earnest is survived by three daughters; Debbie Eaker and husband Ty, Tammy Phillips and, Judy Moree all of Shelby; three boys, Billy, Bobby, and Tommy Tessneer; and numerous grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Gary Marburger and Homer Tessneer officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Debbie Eaker. Burial will follow at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 24, 2019