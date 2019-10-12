Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Resources
More Obituaries for Earnestine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earnestine (Robinson) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earnestine (Robinson) Johnson Obituary
Earnestine Robinson Johnson, 95 of Elam Street, Lawndale passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Wendover.
Born November 28, 1923 in Seminole County, Georgia she was a daughter of the late Jim Tom Robinson and Eva Clyde Williams Robinson. She was retired from Spartan Mills and was a member of Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin "Dooley" Johnson; son-in-law, Donald Ledford; three brothers, John T. Robinson, Doc Robinson and Lars Robinson and three sisters, Cindy Coyle, Kathleen Gilstrap and Modena Harrill.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Ledford of Lawndale; son, Ray Johnson and wife, Sylvia of Shelby; two granddaughters, Ava Padgett and husband, Ray of Lawndale and Kristy Johnson Hyder and husband, Casey of Shelby; and three great-granddaughters, Jessica Padgett, Khloe Hyder and Zoe Hyder.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church with Rev. Harry Queen and Mr. Fred Towery officiating.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church, PO Box 522, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earnestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now