|
|
Earnestine Robinson Johnson, 95 of Elam Street, Lawndale passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Wendover.
Born November 28, 1923 in Seminole County, Georgia she was a daughter of the late Jim Tom Robinson and Eva Clyde Williams Robinson. She was retired from Spartan Mills and was a member of Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin "Dooley" Johnson; son-in-law, Donald Ledford; three brothers, John T. Robinson, Doc Robinson and Lars Robinson and three sisters, Cindy Coyle, Kathleen Gilstrap and Modena Harrill.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Ledford of Lawndale; son, Ray Johnson and wife, Sylvia of Shelby; two granddaughters, Ava Padgett and husband, Ray of Lawndale and Kristy Johnson Hyder and husband, Casey of Shelby; and three great-granddaughters, Jessica Padgett, Khloe Hyder and Zoe Hyder.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church with Rev. Harry Queen and Mr. Fred Towery officiating.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church, PO Box 522, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 12, 2019