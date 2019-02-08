|
|
SHELBY - Edward ("Ed") Craig Cushman, age 39, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Lavonia, Georgia. Born in Cleveland County on August 4, 1979, he was the son of Robert Gale Cushman, Jr., and Joy Brown Cushman of Shelby. He was a graduate of Shelby High School, where he was on the tennis and cross country teams. He attended Appalachian State University and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Gardner Webb University. He worked as an Environmental Health Specialist in Scotland and Richmond counties.
Mr. Cushman was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary McLean Smith, and her husband, Ned Nolan Smith; maternal grandfather, the Rev. Dr. Benjamin Franklin Brown; and step-grandfather, the Rev. James Collins Parker Brown.
Mr. Cushman is survived by his parents and by his brother, Robert Brown Cushman; his sister-in-law, Alena Gordon Cushman; and much-loved niece and nephew, Lia Grace Cushman and Caden Brown Cushman, all of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. Additionally, he is survived by his paternal grandfather, Dr. Robert Gale Cushman, and his wife, Harriette Gerry Cushman; his maternal grandmother, Martha Perkins Brown; paternal aunts, Craig Cushman Weaver and her husband, Lorin L. Weaver, and Julie Cushman Joyce and her husband, Jeffrey Brent Joyce; maternal aunt, Emma Brown Richardson and her husband, Dr. Thomas Charles Richardson; and maternal uncle, Benjamin Franklin Brown, Jr., and his wife, Barbara Lyons Brown.
Mr. Cushman enjoyed a lifetime of close friendships with first cousins who survive him: Ryan Weaver Lovern and her husband, Chris; Alexander Smith Weaver; Jeffrey Logan Joyce and his wife, Jacqueline; Harrison Brent Joyce; Cameron Joyce Boyd and her husband, Hunter; Dr. Cameron Richardson Howard and her husband, Cader; Thomas Brown Richardson and his wife, Hillary; Dr. Benjamin Lyons Brown and his wife, Courtney; Dr. Emily Lyons Brown; and Dr. Katherine Brown Vasquez and her husband, Andrew.
Great-nieces and nephews who survive Mr. Cushman are Griffin and Banks Lovern, Luke Joyce, Isaac and Anna Howard, Emmett Richardson, Caroline and Benjamin Brown, and Emma Vasquez.
A private interment service will take place at the columbarium in the church courtyard of Shelby Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Afterwards, a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Luke Harkey and the Rev. Dr. Fred Rose will be held at the church at 2:00 p.m. to which all are invited. Receiving of friends and a reception will follow the service in Ellis Hall at the church.
Memorials may be made to The Team Gleason Foundation (teamgleason.org) or to Shelby Presbyterian Church, Post Office Box 1444, Shelby, North Carolina 28151, to the Member Care Committee Fund or the Pastor's Discretionary Fund.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Cushman.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 8, 2019