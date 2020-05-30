SHELBY - William Edward "Ed" Smith, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
He was born on October 30, 1936 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Levi Smith and Fleeta Camp Smith.
The funeral service for Mr. Smith will be private.
A reception of friends and viewing will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Shoal Creek Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m.
Burial will take place at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 30, 2020.