Ed Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - William Edward "Ed" Smith, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.

He was born on October 30, 1936 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Levi Smith and Fleeta Camp Smith.

The funeral service for Mr. Smith will be private.

A reception of friends and viewing will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Shoal Creek Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Shoal Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved