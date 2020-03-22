Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Ed Vito
Ed Vito Obituary
SHELBY- Edward "Ed" Henry Vito Jr. died gracefully after a recent illness on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Atrium Monroe. Ed was a resident of Shelby for many years. He was the son of a Classical Harpist and he had a great appreciation for Classical music. Ed could tell you who was playing who was directing when he listened to music. Ed's professional work included counseling as a licensed social worker. Ed is preceded in death by a son, Christopher Vito.
Ed is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dee Vito; two sons, Anthony Vito of California, Jonatha Vito of California.
Due to public health recommendations, there will be no immediate services.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 22, 2020
